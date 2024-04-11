New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The NCPCR has written to all principal secretaries and secretaries of school education across India asking them to ensure uniformity in the syllabus, textbooks, and evaluation methods across all schools falling under the Right To Education Act.

The apex child rights body, in its letter, underscored the importance of adhering to Section 29 of the RTE Act, 2009, which specifically outlines the curriculum and evaluation procedures for elementary education.

The recommendations, detailed in a letter dated April 9, emphasise the need for strict enforcement of curriculum guidelines laid down by academic authorities, particularly the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) at the central level and respective State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at the state level.

This directive seeks to ensure uniformity in syllabus, textbooks, and evaluation methods across all schools, including Central schools and institutions affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), falling under the Act.

The NCPCR expresses concern over reports of certain schools prescribing textbooks published by private entities, a practice deemed inconsistent with children's entitlement to quality education under the RTE Act.

Violations of the Act's Section 29 (1), which designates academic authorities for curriculum specification, have prompted this urgent call for action.

The implementation of the RTE Act's curriculum standards is anticipated to yield several benefits for students and families nationwide, including uniformity in educational content across all RTE-compliant institutions, reduction of education costs by limiting prescribed materials to those approved by NCERT/SCERT, and mitigation of physical strain on students through lighter school bags, achieved by adhering strictly to designated textbooks.

The NCPCR reiterates that any deviation from the prescribed curriculum, especially the use of non-approved textbooks, constitutes a violation of the Act. Such actions could result in discrimination or undue pressure on students, potentially invoking provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

To ensure compliance, the NCPCR urges state education authorities to issue clear directives to all schools under their jurisdiction, emphasising the use of NCERT/SCERT-approved textbooks and materials. These directives must be prominently displayed on departmental and school websites, as well as on school notice boards, ensuring parents are informed and involved in the process.

The NCPCR has set a 30-day deadline for schools to demonstrate compliance with these recommendations. They anticipate that these measures will fortify the RTE Act's objectives, ensuring that every child receives the quality education they are entitled to under the law.

