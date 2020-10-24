Noida (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 16,769, official data showed.

The number of active cases, however, rose to 1,092 from 1,089 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 148 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall recoveries in the district reached 15,611, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 66 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, according to the official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 93.09 per cent from 93.04 per cent on Friday, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 27,681 from 28,268 on Friday, 29,131 on Thursday, 29,364 on Wednesday, 30,416 on Tuesday, 31,495 on Monday and 32,896 on Sunday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,33,703 while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,854, it showed.

So far 4,68,238 people have tested positive for the infection in UP while the recovery rate of patients reached 92.62 per cent on Saturday, according to government officials.

