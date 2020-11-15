Noida (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the district's infection tally to 20,336, official data showed.

Active cases rose to 1,221, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,164 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 125 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 19,042, the sixth highest in the state, the data stated.

With a death toll of 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 93.63 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,967 on Sunday from 23,367 on Saturday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,80,965 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,372 on Sunday, according to the data. PTI KIS

