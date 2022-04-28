Srinagar, Apr 28 (PTI) National Conference's women's wing on Thursday took out a protest march here against the deepening power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, saying people are seeing no relief from unscheduled outages.

The protest was led by the party's women's wing resident Shameema Firdous.

Holding placards, the protestors demanded relief from the unscheduled power cuts and unsteady water supply.

“Our people are hankering for power, particularly at Iftar and Sehri hours. People don't remember having seen such power shortages in their lifetime, especially in summers," one of the protestors said.

Normal life has been crippled and ongoing Ramzan fervour has been dampened due to the worsening crisis, the NC activists said.

