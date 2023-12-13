Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday underlined the need for collective efforts by various sections of society for women's empowerment.

Sharma discussed various issues related to women at a review meeting with senior officials of Thane district in Maharashtra, as per an official release.

The meeting was attended by commissioners of six municipal corporations under Thane district and police officers.

"Issues such as the safety of women, health etc were discussed and reviewed. Sharma appealed to all sections of the society to make collective efforts for women's empowerment," the release said.

She asked officials to create public awareness and ensure that the benefits of government schemes meant for women reach the intended beneficiaries by removing bottlenecks.

"In the implementation of various government schemes related to security, health, and education, all the systems are expected to come together and brainstorm on the problems and obstacles faced by women and remove those problems," said Sharma.

She also suggested establishing a one-stop centre in proportion to the population.

