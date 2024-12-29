Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): A day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) dispatched a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The committee, formed on Saturday, arrived in the city on Sunday evening to probe the incident.

The two-member committee consists of Mamta Kumari, a Member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and Special Rapporteur for Maharashtra and Goa in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Also Read | Navi Mumbai International Airport To Be World-Class 'Gateway to Goodness', Says Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

Praveen Dixit arrived in Chennai via an Indigo flight from Pune while Mamta Kumari arrived via an Indigo flight from Kolkata.

The committee will investigate the case, examine the circumstances leading to the incident, and assess the actions taken by the authorities, as per the release. The committee will also interact with concerned officials, the victim, her family, friends, and various NGOs to ascertain the facts and propose measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Also Read | BPSC Aspirants Protest in Patna: Bihar Police Uses Mild-Lathi Charge, Water Cannon To Disperse Students Protesting in Gandhi Maidan (Watch Video).

The Commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of an alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University. It has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the incident.

On Saturday, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three IPS officers to investigate the Anna University alleged sexual assault case. A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night, Chennai Police said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the case. In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus on Monday around 8 pm.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)