New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The NCW has written to the Mumbai police seeking their intervention in a case in which actor Shweta Tiwari shared a CCTV video of her ex-husband purportedly assaulting her and her son.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned 'Shweta Tiwari shares shocking CCTV video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli physically abusing her and son Reyansh' wherein it can be seen that the accused is trying to snatch the boy from Shweta Tiwari even though the child does not want to go to him.

"In the hustle, Shweta Tiwari falls on the ground. The accused continues to create ruckus after getting inside the house as well," stated the letter from NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale describing the incident.

She has also provided a link to its story of the same.

"The commission is perturbed with the sight of the atrocity being committed on a child and to the woman. You are, therefore, requested to immediately look into the matter and take appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law. The action taken must be communicated to the commission within 10 days," she said.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

After Tiwari's video went viral, Abhinav too posted a video titled "Let the truth come out".

