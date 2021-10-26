Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) General Manoj Naravane will be the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of the 141st Course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) to be held on October 29.

Also Read | UKSSSC Admit Cards 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

A defence release said the Passing out Parade will be held at the Khetrapal Parade Ground, NDA.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Can Get Me Shot, But Cannot Do Anything Else, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they go to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)