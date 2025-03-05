Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister T G Bharat on Wednesday said that the TDP-led NDA government in the state has instilled confidence among industrialists over the past eight months.

Speaking in the Assembly, the minister stated that industrialists have experienced true freedom under the N Chandrababu Naidu-led regime.

"Industrialists told me that only after our government came to power did they feel comfortable speaking up or making requests," he said, adding that under the previous YSRCP regime, investors had discussed in Paris that it was better to invest anywhere in India except Andhra Pradesh.

Noting that investments worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore have been pledged in the state, Bharat emphasised that these will generate lakhs of jobs.

Speaking about the condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh, Roads & Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy informed the House that his department oversees 45,378 km of roads, of which 22,299 km require repairs.

"We planned to repair 19,672 km of roads by the Sankranti festival, undertaking 3,516 road projects funded by Rs 861 crore, but unseasonal rains disrupted the work," he said.

Despite the delays caused by rain, Reddy noted that 18,706 km of roads have been repaired so far, while 1,447 km remain in irreparable condition.

Following the chief minister's directives, the R&B Minister stated that instead of repairing these irreparable roads, new roads are being laid at Rs 400 crore, funded by NABARD.

Since neither new roads were constructed nor existing ones maintained over the past five years under the YSRCP regime, the road network has deteriorated significantly, requiring additional funding, Reddy said.

According to him, MLAs and ministers have proposed road projects worth Rs 37,000 crore so far. He assured the House that he would address the issue as much as possible.

Following speeches by other legislators, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju adjourned the House to Thursday.

