New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the NDA will again form the government in Bihar with a bigger mandate.

He said that the alliance comprising the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and a few other parties were working closely and several meeting of the coalition has taken place in recent times.

Also Read | Death Threats to Bhajan Lal Sharma and Prem Chand Bairwa; DSP Removed, 9 Cops Suspended.

The senior BJP leader said "the NDA alliance is very strong in Bihar".

"The government of Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji has done many important works for the development of Bihar. An NDA government will be formed in Bihar with a bigger mandate than before," he said at "Times Now Summit 2025".

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls, Amit Shah To Be on 2-Day Tour of State From March 29; Scheduled To Meet BJP and CM Nitish Kumar.

The Bihar Assembly elections is expected to be held in October this year.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government is in power in Bihar.

Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is also part of the NDA government-led by Narendra Modi at the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)