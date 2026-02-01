Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh witnessed back-to-back incidents of alleged targeting of senior YSRCP leaders on Sunday.

The house of former minister Jogi Ramesh was vandalised and set on fire a day after an attack on former minister Ambati Rambabu.

According to local sources, hundreds of TDP followers descended on Jogi Ramesh's residence at Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

The sources said, "A large mob ransacked the premises, damaged household articles, and torched parts of the house, triggering panic in the locality. Residents said the attackers acted in an organised manner, leaving behind destruction and fear."

YSRCP leaders alleged that Jogi Ramesh, a well-known BC leader, was deliberately targeted, pointing to a pattern of political intimidation.

"Back-to-back attacks on former ministers within two days point to a complete breakdown of law and order and reflect a pattern of political intimidation," YSRCP leaders said.

Meanwhile, police on Sunday tightened security at the residence of Ambati Rambabu, former minister and YSRCP Guntur district in-charge, following alleged vandalism by TDP activists.

A local police official said, "A large number of TDP activists gathered outside Ambati Rambabu's house on Saturday night. The group allegedly damaged his residence and office, vandalised vehicles parked on the premises, and set some of them on fire."

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Saturday staged a violent protest at the office of the Guntur district YSRCP president, Ambati Rambabu, in Vikas Nagar, triggering a heavy police deployment and tense scenes in the city.

A large group of TDP cadres reached the YSR Congress Party district office and the residence of the former minister, pelting stones and attacking the premises with sticks and other objects.

The protest was launched in response to alleged abusive remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed to Ambati Rambabu.TDP workers demanded that Ambati Rambabu tender an immediate public apology, warning that failure to do so would prompt them to urge police to file a formal case against him for the alleged abuse.

Amid rising tensions, a significant contingent of police personnel was dispatched to the scene to restore order. YSR Congress Party has expressed serious concern and called it a "murder attempt" on former minister Ambati Rambabu, stating that his life is under grave threat following the attack by TDP followers, in their release. (ANI)

