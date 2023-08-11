New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): NDA spokespersons' one-day media workshop was held on Friday at Parliament House Annexe to chalk out the alliance’s strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The workshop was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad.

Union Minister Smriti Irani and Chirag Paswan delivered the inaugural address.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Anupriya Patel and Ravi Shankar Prasad also addressed the session.The workshop lasted around 9 hours and was concluded with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)National President JP Nadda's address.

According to the party sources, the workshop had various discussions.

“Today, various discussions took place in the workshop such as a question-answer session on different issues, local media outreach strategies, better use of social media platforms,

identification of local issues to advance the agenda of the NDA, strategy to expose opposition on social media, effective use of Namo app, effective presence on online portals, to build an influential social media presence, coordination between NDA spokesperson,” the source told ANI.

He further said that a discussion to counter the opposition's narrative was also held.

“How to present spokesperson in debates was also discussed,” the source said.

This is the first time when BJP held an NDA spokesperson workshop.

Another source told ANI that the objective of this workshop was to work collectively for better performance in all also Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier PM Modi held 11 clusters series-wise meetings with NDA MPs from different states.

PM Modi held meetings on July 31, August 2, 3, 8, and 9 with MPs from various States and Union Territories in the national capital and gave important tips to them. (ANI)

