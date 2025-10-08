Patna (Bihar) [India], October 8 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar on Monday said the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will soon finalise the seat sharing through discussions.

"The leaders of the NDA alliance will find a solution to everything through discussions. Every person of a party keeps forward its views," Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday expressed his optimism about the upcoming Bihar elections and announced that the seat-sharing details within the Mahagathbandhan would be revealed soon.

Speaking with ANI, the Pilot expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects, emphasising that the public's desire for change is palpable, driven by issues such as unemployment, poverty, and migration."The public has made up their mind and there will be a change in Bihar...Our alliance is getting a lot of support on the ground...Our alliance will win elections with a big margin...We will announce the seat sharing in a day or two," said Pilot.

The alliance is set to contest against the National Democratic Alliance, comprising the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM, and others. The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party, and other left parties, including the CPI, CPI (ML), in Bihar.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore. ANI)

