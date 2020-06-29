New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday visited the civic body-run Hindu Rao Hospital and said the number of beds at the recently-converted dedicated COVID-19 facility will be increased to 200 in a phased manner.

The facility has 50 beds but gradually it will be expanded, he said.

A senior official of the NDMC which runs the hospital, the largest civic-run facility here, said Prakash inspected the hospital to check the facilities available for coronavirus patients.

He also inspected the help desk facility, COVID-19 sampling centre and coronavirus wards at the hospital.

The senior official said, the COVID facility has been started with 45 beds, and five ICU beds, besides 84 isolation beds.

Plans are to add more as and when logistics and financial requirements are met, the official said.

During the inspection, Leader of the House in NDMC, Yogesh Verma, Standing Committee member, Chhail Bihari Goswami, NDMC Additional Commissioner Rashmi Singh, Medical Superintendent, Dr Anu Kapoor and other officials were also present.

Prakash said the Hindu Rao Hospital has started functioning as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

He said a help desk has been created in the hospital for the convenience of patients so that all information is available at one place.

The mayor said initially 50-bed facility is available for COVID-19 patients, which will be increased to 200 beds in a phased manner.

Prakash interacted with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital and said, "we all have to work together only then we can defeat corona".

