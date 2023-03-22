New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to work for the re-surfacing of 12 roads, including Sansad Marg and Udyan Marg in the area, officials informed on Wednesday.

The NDMC will consult with "Central Road Research Institute" for the repair work, the civic body said in a statement.

Also Read | CM Has Asked the Officials of Tourism & Police to Organize a Meeting with the DMs … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

The decision was made during a council meeting. The 12 roads that will be resurfaced are Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Jantar Mantar Road, R.K. Ashram Marg (New), Raisina Road, Red Cross Road, Sansad Marg, Udyan Marg, Mahadev Road, Bangla Sahib Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg and Old R.K. Ashram Marg.

A statement said, "It was decided to consult with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to get the best-required treatment on 12 Road. Council resolved on the work of Re-surfacing of 12 roads in R-V Division of NDMC.”

Also Read | Delhi High Court Upholds Life Term of Man for Raping, Killing Woman.

The council meeting was presided over by Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakshi Lekhi in the presence of Chairperson – NDMC Amit Yadav, Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay; MLA Member NDMC Virender Singh Kadian.

Other Council Members – Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Shailani, Shri Girish Sachdeva, and Secretary - NDMC, Dr Ankita Chakravarty also attended the meeting.

The council considered and approved the various citizen, infrastructure and employee-centric proposals. It also reviewed the grant of financial assistance to its employee under the Hitkari Nidhi Yojana.

"One of the major employee's welfare schemes was introduced as Hitkari Nidhi Yojna. The Council approved the proposal of Rs 50,000/- to all the contractual employees" the statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)