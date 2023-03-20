Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 20 (ANI): The first session of the 14th Nagaland Assembly commenced in Kohima on Monday.

Protem Speaker Mhathung Yanthan administered the oath to all 59 members of the house.

Former Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Sharingain Longkumer was also unanimously elected again as Speaker of the Assembly in accordance with Rule 7(3) of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Sharingain Longkumer was first elected as Deputy Speaker of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly on October 18, 2019, and later elected unopposed to the post of Speaker on February 7, 2020.

Obituary reference was also made to Dr Imtiwapang Aier, a former member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, who passed away on January 7, 2023. All the members of the house observed a one-minute silence in remembrance of the late member of the house.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated all the members present in the house, especially the two women candidate who for the first time got elected in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, stating that the House is committed to serving the people to achieve peace and development in the state.

Neiphiu Rio also congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the house, Sharingain Longkumer for being elected unopposed to the prestigious constitutional post of Speaker.

Stating that the House has witnessed the outstanding and dignified manner in which he carried out his responsibilities and given his qualification and rich experiences, the House has unanimously entrusted with the prestigious post of Speaker once again and thanked all the members for graciously accepting the nomination uncontested.

CM Rio also assured the Speaker on wavering corporations from the Government and that he will be able to discharge the functions of the post of Speaker commendably and with due honour with its functions of enabling and guiding the government for legislation policies, the welfare of the people and implementations of various programmes.

Newly elected Speaker of the House, Sharingain Longkumer expressed his gratitude to all the members led by the Leader of the House Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy Chief Ministers, Yangthungo Patton and T R Zeliang for the confidence, trust and privilege bestowed upon him by electing him as unopposed to serve as the Speaker of the August House for a second term.

He said that with the confidence and trust reposed on him, he assured that he would carry out his duties and responsibilities that befit trust and confidence.

Longkumer added that it will be one of his endeavours to prioritise and strengthen the various committees of the Nagaland Assembly in strict compliance with the rules established, as an earnest attempt in support of the efforts of the present-day government to bring about a robust system of transparency and accountability in governance.

The Speaker of the house also affirms that he will discharge his duties and functions with diligence, dignity, and honour and perform with the highest degree of efficiency, integrity and impartiality protecting the rich traditions, high standards and dignity of the August House. (ANI)

