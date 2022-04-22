Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra was among 149 police personnel who were administered the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp here on Friday.

Two additional DGPs -- Arpit Shukla and Sharad Satya Chauhan -- and assistant inspector general Sukhwant Singh Gill also got the booster jab.

The Punjab police in association with the health department has been organising special camps for administering COVID-19 vaccination booster dose for its personnel at a dispensary at the Punjab police headquarters here.

This was the third such camp organised here. A total of 363 police personnel have got the booster dose, according to an official release.

DGP Bhawra said keeping the health of the police personnel a top priority, the welfare wing of Punjab Police keeps organising such camps.

