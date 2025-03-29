New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Defence Ministry on Saturday said of the total 32 lakh defence pensioners, nearly 31 lakh have been onboarded on System for Pension Administration - Raksha or the SPARSH platform and their pensions are being directly credited into their bank accounts.

Launched in October 2020, SPARSH is a 'Digital India' initiative that aims to provide a comprehensive, transparent and efficient solution for managing defence pensions, including sanctioning and disbursing pensions to the armed forces personnel and defence civilians living across the country.

In order to help veterans and their families, old women and people living in remote areas where there are no computers and internet facilities, Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSA) are organised at various places to resolve their problems, the ministry said in a statement.

During January 2024 to December 2024, seven RPSAs were organised in different parts of the country.

In addition, more than 90 SPARSH outreach programmes have been organised by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during the same period to assist veterans and their families. Department representatives also participated in ESM (ex-servicemen) rallies, Navy veteran Meets, Air Force veteran conclaves organised by the Indian defence forces across the nation, the statement said.

