Shimla, May 10 (PTI) Nearly 3,500 mobile phones procured for cybercrime and phishing through fraudulent means have been disconnected by the Himachal Pradesh unit of telecommunication department, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The department used artificial intelligence (AI) and other techniques to identify the mobile connections obtained through fraudulent means and detected 3,491 connections given by telecom service providers in the state, it said.

Additional Director General (ADG) at HP telecommunications Ranbir Singh said fake connections have been cancelled.

