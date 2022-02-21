Mathura, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the need for increasing milk production to overcome the problem of malnutrition in the children.

“Deen Dayal Veterinary University should focus on increasing milk production in the state as agriculture and animal husbandry are two sides of the same coin,” she said delivering the 11th convocation address of the university.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 11-Year-Old Minor Girl Kidnapped, Raped and Murdered in Surat; 2 Detained.

She advised the university authorities to give a goat to every widow belonging to the economically backward category, saying it would not only provide income to them but also save their children from malnutrition.

The university should adopt alternate means of power generation such as a biogas plant inaugurated by the prime minister on February 19 in Indore, the Governor said.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Daughter Xi Mingze Living in America, Reveals US Senator Vicky Hartzler.

She also visited the goat farm at the university and stressed that its benefit should reach farmers and women.

On the occasion, students were awarded degrees. Twelve of them were PhD students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)