Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Telangana DGP IPS Shivaraj Reddy held a video conference with police officials at the State DGP office in Hyderabad regarding security measures and law and order arrangements for the upcoming municipal elections.

On Tuesday, Reddy instructed police officials to conduct the municipal elections effectively and strictly in accordance with the law. He interacted with Police Commissioners, District Superintendents of Police (SPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) from areas where municipal elections are scheduled.

With elections set to be held in 7 Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, the DGP directed police officers to ensure smooth conduct of elections in 414 wards under the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Ramagundam, as well as 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

In view of polling scheduled on February 11 and counting on February 13, the DGP emphasised that elections must be conducted strictly as per rules and in a manner that brings a good name to the State Police Department and the government.

He made it clear that all necessary steps must be taken to prevent complaints or any untoward incidents and instructed officers to act firmly in accordance with the law.

Hyderabad Police Legal Advisor Sri Ramulu explained the legal provisions related to election management during the meeting. He stated that influencing voters, forcing voters to vote for a particular candidate, or preventing candidates from filing nominations are serious offences that attract strict punishment.

He further warned that imposing social or economic boycotts on victims would invite severe legal action.

He also cautioned that distributing liquor or violating the Excise Act in a way that disturbs a peaceful atmosphere could result in imprisonment ranging from six months to two years. Under the Arms Act, licensed weapon holders must deposit their weapons at police stations as per rules, failing which they may face rigorous imprisonment for one to three years.

The DGP further instructed officials to strictly enforce rules governing election campaigning by political parties and candidates. Under the Public Places Disfigurement Act, 1997, unauthorised display of posters on walls or exhibition of obscene advertisements can lead to their removal and registration of criminal cases against the responsible persons. To control noise pollution, the Town Nuisance Act must be strictly implemented, and the use of loudspeakers in public places without prior police permission is a punishable offence.

Regarding campaign vehicles, he noted that several restrictions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are in force. Vehicles used for election campaigning must obtain prior permission from the Returning Officer, and the original permission document must be prominently displayed on the front of the vehicle.

He also warned that using religious institutions or places of worship for political purposes or party propaganda is a serious offence under the Prevention of Misuse of Religious Institutions Act, 1988. Those indulging in hate speech or inciting tensions between castes and religions may face imprisonment of up to five years.

For organising public meetings and processions, prior licenses must be obtained as per the District Police Act. Any actions contrary to police instructions that disrupt public life will invite strict action. Additionally, under the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, obstructing election duties or engaging in illegal practices such as rigging is punishable.

Police Commissioners, SPs, SHOs from election-bound areas, AIG (Law & Order) Ramana Kumar, and other senior officials participated in the video conference. (ANI)

