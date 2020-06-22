Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that we need to understand the art of living with coronavirus, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-cities where we're facing a crucial problem.

Addressing a webinar session with members from Fitness Industry and All India Gym Owners Association, Gadkari said, "Lots of researches are going on. If the vaccine will be available, it will be 100 per cent correct solution for the crisis. Presently, it is not available, so we need to understand the art of living with COVID, particularly in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-cities where we're facing a crucial problem,"

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Officially Announced; MacOS 10.16, New Hardwares & More To Be Revealed.

"We all are facing the problem of coronavirus. We have to take precautions and adopt ourselves with changing times," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)