Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor on Friday debunked suggestions that his rival Mallikarjun Kharge had been propped up by the Nehru-Gandhi family, which would continue to hold the reins of the party irrespective of who got elected to the top post.

Addressing a press conference at the Bihar Congress headquarters here, Tharoor, however, admitted that it would be “bewakoofi” (stupidity) on part of any party president to keep the Nehru-Gandhi family at a distance, and “I will not like to do so myself either”.

“After I decided to contest the elections, I met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately. All of them asserted that the elections to the party president's post will be held impartially, and none of them indicated any preference. Nor did Madhusudan Mistry, who is the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority,” he said.

Tharoor also rubbished suggestions that the Nehru-Gandhi family wanted to retain control over the party, and pointed out that “Rahul Gandhi had become the party president in 2017 for five years and he could have withdrawn his resignation whenever he chose”.

He ducked queries as to what he thought of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's renewed interest in national politics, following which the latter is once again being seen as an “alternative” for leading the opposition camp.

“That is something the party president, once he is elected, will take a call on… I am however certain that the country's future is at stake and we must fight against the BJP well in 2024. I have entered the fray for the same reason,” said the former Union minister.

Replying to queries from reporters, Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' was garnering tremendous response from people, but admitted that the new party president will have a huge task ahead since the Congress will be facing assembly polls in a number of states.

About his contest with Kharge, for whom he expressed deep respect as a senior colleague, Tharoor said, “It is all within a friendly family. We all want to work together for the betterment of the party. I think the party needs some change, particularly to invigorate the rank and file. And, I shall continue to work in that direction no matter what is the outcome”.

“One thing is for sure. The party president's election will serve as an example as to how there can be real democracy within a party. The election will take place through secret ballot,” he added.

