Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): Congress leader K Muraleedharan said on Monday that capable leaders are always accepted by the people regardless of which family they come from, adding that the people's mandate has elected members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and their role in Indian politics is "truly incomparable".

The remarks by K Muraleedharan came following his party leader Shashi Tharoor's comments on the dynasty politics.

Also Read | Was Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 Drone Fly Over Delhi? Fact Check Debunks Viral Unverified Claim.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "From Lal Bahadur Shastri to Narasimha Rao and Indira Gandhi and all the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are elected by the people of India, their role in Indian politics is truly incomparable. Their leadership has always been rooted in the people's mandate and their own capabilities.If someone is capable, they will be accepted by the people as a representative regardless of which family they come from..."

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised "dynastic" politics in India, terming it a "grave threat" to democracy, and said it is "high time" the nation moves towards "meritocracy".

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 4 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

In an article titled 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business' on Project Syndicate portal, Tharoor termed "dynastic politics, a threat to Indian democracy", and argued that India must move to "merit-based leadership", a view that may be seen as a swipe at the Congress high command and its INDIA bloc allies like Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

In the NDA, Tharoor said that the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan, was succeeded by his son, Chirag Paswan.

With just two days left for the Bihar assembly polls, Tharoor wrote that, from India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and current leaders Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the idea has been strengthened that leadership in Indian politics can be a "birthright".

"For decades, one family has towered over Indian politics. The influence of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty - including independent India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and current opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - is bound up with the history of India's struggle for freedom. But it has also cemented the idea that political leadership can be a birthright," he said in a direct attack on Congress.

He also called out Congress' INDIA bloc allies over dynastic politics, mentioning Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is the son of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. In Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out the three generations of Abdullahs, and in Tamil Nadu, he highlighted that CM MK Stalin is the son of the late chief minster M Karunanidhi, adding that the family "controls" the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)