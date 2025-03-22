Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur will lead Neta XI against actor Sunil Shetty's Abhineta XI in a friendly cricket match at the MCA Cricket Stadium, BKC, Mumbai, on March 22. The match aims to promote the idea of a 'TB-free India,' according to an official statement said.

The event will be attended by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and MPs such as Kamlesh Paswan, Manoj Tiwari, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Shrikant Shinde. Actor Salman Khan will also be present, along with several other dignitaries, the statement added.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India TB-free before the global goal, and it is the collective responsibility of the government, society and Parliament to create awareness about a serious disease like TB. (ANI)

Also Read | SCTEVT Diploma Result 2025 for Winter Semester Released at sctevtodisha.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard and Other Important Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)