New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,928 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

Further, with 706 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll is at 1,10,586 in the country.

India also crossed the nine-crore mark of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday after 11,45,015 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Delhi: Cinema Halls to Reopen from Tomorrow, Popcorn Not Allowed Amid COVID-19 Guidelines.

The ministry said, "With 11,45,015 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests now stand at 9,00,90,122."

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with the COVID-19 with 10,552 new cases, 19,517 discharges and 158 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 15,54,389, including 13,16,769 discharges, 1,96,288 active cases, and 40,859 deaths.

Karnataka reported 9,265 new COVID-19 cases, 8,662 discharges, and 75 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,35,371, including 1,13,987 active cases, 6,11,167 discharges, and 10,198 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,892 new COVID-19 cases, 5,050 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,67,465, including 7,19,477 recoveries, 41,669 active cases, and 6,319 deaths.

Delhi reported 3,324 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths and 2,867 recoveries, discharges or migrations today, taking the total tally to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 21,903.

The Delhi government said 12,596 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 44,354 rapid antigen tests were conducted today.

Kerala recorded 6,244 new coronavirus cases and 7,792 recoveries today, taking the number of active cases to 93,837 and recovered cases to 2,15,149.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 701 new COVID-19 cases, 816 recoveries, and 12 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 85,409, including 74,318 recoveries, 9,739 active cases, and 1,352 deaths.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 3,677 new COVID-19 cases, 3,096 discharges, and 64 deaths today. Total cases in the state rose to 3,05,697, including 2,68,384 discharges, 31,505 active cases and 5,808 deaths.

A total of 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 1,324 discharges, and 13 deaths were reported in Haryana, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,45,507 to date, including 10,187 active cases, 1,33,706 recovered cases, and 1,614 deaths.

Punjab reported 549 new cases, 970 discharge, and 31 deaths, taking total positive cases to 1,25,760 to date, including 1,14,075 discharges, 7,760 active cases, and 3,925 deaths.

Manipur reported 301 new cases, 86 recoveries, and six deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,094, including 10,915 recovered cases, 3,076 active cases, and 103 deaths to date. The recovery rate is 77.44 per cent in the state.

Gujarat reported 1,175 new coronavirus cases, 1,414 discharged cases, and 11 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,55,098, including 1,36,541 recoveries, 3,598 deaths, and 14,959 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)