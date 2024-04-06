New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court has granted regular bail to an accused after ten years of arrest in a murder case in 2014. The accused has been in custody since May 2014.

The court also considered the period of custody and co-accused has also been granted bail. This case pertains to the area under police station Seelampur.

Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat granted bail to accused Hansraj, alias Sonu, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

The court noted that all prosecution witnesses have been examined and the accused has been languishing in jail for almost ten years and the co-accused against whom allegations are serious has been granted bail by the predecessor judge.

It was submitted by advocate Ankur Modi that the accused has been in custody since May 4, 2014. Other co-accused Akbar who is accused of murdering the deceased, has been granted bail by the court.

The accused's counsel also submitted that prosecution evidence has been closed and prosecution witnesses supported the case of the prosecution.

On the other hand, the bail was opposed by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) that the Applicant is an accused in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that the applicant had attacked the complainant with a knife and the co-accused gave a fatal knife blow to the deceased.

The Prosecution also submitted that as per the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) record, the present accused is involved in many cases of Murder, attempt to murder, robbery and having illegal and dangerous weapons.

This case pertains to an incident that occurred on May 1, 2014, in the area of Seelampur in which one Anil was allegedly murdered and complainant Rahul was allegedly injured by giving blows of a Knife. (ANI)

