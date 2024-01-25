New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a JCB while crossing a road near Panchsheel Park Metro Station on Thursday.

Police received a PCR call regarding the accident at 7 am on Thursday, after which the officials immediately reached the spot where the accident happened.

"The deceased was identified as Brij Kishore Trivedi. The 50-year-old was working as a security guard at a house in Panchsheel", said a police official.

A JCB hit Brij Kishore Trivedi while crossing the road, because of which he got grievously injured and consequently, died, officials added further.

The JCB driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

The police apprehended the 40-year-old JCB driver, Sandeep. The arrested is a resident of Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh, confirmed officials.

The deceased's body was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, officials added.

Further investigation is underway. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

