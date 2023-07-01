New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Two persons died after a blast in an air compressor tank in a plastic moulding factory in the Gokalpuri area on Saturday at around 3.30 pm.

According to the PCR call received, three people were injured and two were taken to the hospital.

"A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at 3:30 pm that there has been a blast near 3/22 Pillar No 5 Gokulpuri, in which three people are injured and two are taken to the hospital," said the police.

The PCR van, local police and staff from the fire department reached the spot as soon as the call was received. The police discovered that a plastic moulding factory was being run from the house.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that four persons had been injured at the site. Three persons had already been taken to GTB hospital and the fourth was found dead at the spot. Later it was found that another person had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

"It was found that the blast had taken place in the air compressor tank, which was used in the plastic moulding machine. The factory, of around 150 square yards, was being operated in a rented accommodation owned by a man named Naresh," added the police.

Naresh is the owner of the property and he had rented the premises to a man named Yadav, who was running a plastic moulding factory from the place.

The police have begun the search for both Naresh and Yadav. According to the police, both of their mobile phones are switched off.

The deceased are identified as Bablu (38) and Karan (60).

The police have undertaken further appropriate legal action and investigation. (ANI)

