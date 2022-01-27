New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A new graphical book,"India's Women Unsung Heroes", released on Thursday, celebrates the lives of forgotten women freedom fighters who led the charge and lit the flame of protest and rebellion throughout the country.

The comic book, published by Union Ministry of Culture in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha, tells the "stories of queens who battled colonial powers in the struggle against imperial rule and women who dedicated and even laid down their lives for the cause of the motherland".

It was released by Union Minsiter of State (MoS) for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi here at The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

"The book is a fitting tribute to the forgotten heroes of our freedom struggle as it celebrates the lives of women who led d charge and lit the flame of rebellion throughout the country. It contains stories of queens who battled imperialism & dedicated their lives for Maa Bharati," tweeted the minister.

The 20 women freedom fighters featuring in the book include names like Rani Abakka, Velu Nachiyar, Jhalkari Bai, Matangini Hazra, Gulab Kaur, Chakali Ilamma, Padmaja Naidu, Bishni Devi Shah, Durgawati Devi and Sucheta Kripalani.

According to the publishers, the book brings to readers stories of "women forgotten by time, but who's contribution to our freedom movement can no longer be ignored".

"In this 75th year of Indian independence, we are proud to continue this journey of inspiring young minds by creating fresh books for today's generation of Indian readers.

"With this book specifically, we are looking at the role women played in our freedom movement. It celebrates the brave women who played crucial in shaping our proud nation," said Preeti Vyas, president and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha.

