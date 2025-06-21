Indore, Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said a new history of yoga is being created at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister for Communications participated in a mass yoga session at the historic Rajbada Palace of the erstwhile Holkar rulers in Indore to mark the 11th International Yoga Day.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Scindia said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new history of yoga is being created at the international level. Based on the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the entire world is now connected to yoga."

He said the observance of International Yoga Day in over 170 countries reflects India's spiritual strength and PM Modi's global leadership.

"Every person should practise yoga for 40 to 50 minutes daily for their wellbeing," the Union minister said.

The mass yoga session was held amid light showers, with Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya participating in the event.

