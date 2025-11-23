Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday at his official residence, Oakover in Shimla.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also attended the religious ceremony that commenced on Sunday in Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark the 350th martyrdom day (Shahidi Diwas) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. On this occasion, he paid obeisance at the Gurudwara.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed everything to uphold faith, humanity and truth.

He laid down his life not only for Sikhism but also for the protection of the rights of every religion and every sect. Guru Tegh Bahadur's courage to stand firmly against tyranny continues to guide us even today.

He added that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings inspire us to follow the path of mutual respect, brotherhood and tolerance.

The Chief Minister said that the Guru's life serves as a beacon for strengthening unity in diversity and democratic ideals. "At a time when society needs peace, harmony and social justice more than ever, the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji becomes even more significant," he said.MLAs Hardeep Singh Bawa, Vivek Sharma and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (ANI)

