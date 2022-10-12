Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Stating that New India is moving forward with its ancient values while also reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity.

Addressing a public function after dedicating Phase I of the Mahakaal Lok Project to the nation, and performing pooja and aarti at the inner sanctum of the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said India has remained immortal for thousands of years due to its spiritual confidence.

"The cultural splendour of a nation is so vast only when the flag of its success is fluttering on the world stage. And, to reach the pinnacle of success, it is also necessary that the nation touches its cultural excellence, and stands proudly with its identity," he said.

"New India of today is moving forward with its ancient values while also reviving the tradition of science and research along with faith. Today we are standing equal to the big powers of the world in the field of astronomy," he added.

Throwing light on India's space missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, the Prime Minister remarked that today India is also launching satellites of other countries into space.

"India is ready to take that leap in the sky. In the field of defence, India is moving towards self-reliance with full force. From sports to startups the youth of India are showcasing their talent on the world stage. Where there is innovation, there will be renovation," he said.

PM Modi said in order to reach the pinnacle of success, it is necessary that the nation touches its cultural heights and stands proudly with its identity.

Remarking on the losses incurred during the years of slavery, the Prime Minister said that" India is reclaiming its glory by renovating the places of its pride, honour and legacy."

PM Modi said the cultural philosophy of India is once again reaching the summit and getting ready to guide the world.

The Prime Minister was felicitated upon his arrival. This was followed by Stuti Gaan of Shri Mahakaal by renowned singer Kailash Kher and a light, sound and fragrance show.

The Prime Minister began his address by hailing Lord Mahakal and said, " Jai Mahakaal! This energy of Ujjain, this enthusiasm! This aura of Avantika, this wonderfulness, this bliss! This glory of Mahakal, this greatness! There is nothing worldly in 'Mahakaal Lok'. There is nothing ordinary in the company of Shankar. Everything is supernatural and extraordinary. It is unforgettable and unbelievable."

The Prime Minister explained that Lord Mahakal is the only Jyotirlinga which is facing south and these are such forms of Shiva, whose Bhasma Aarti is famous all over the world. "Every devotee definitely wants to see Bhasma Aarti in his life. I also see the vitality and vibrancy of our India in this tradition," the Prime Minister said.

Talking about Lord Shiva, the Prime Minister said "Soyam Bhootim Vibhushanah", that is, the one who wears the ashes is also "sarvadhimpah always".

He is also eternal and indestructible. Therefore, where there is a Mahakal, there are no boundaries of periods.

"In the refuge of Mahakal, there is vibration even in poison. In the presence of Mahakal, there is a revival even from the end," he added.

Elaborating on the role of the spiritual in the nation's life, PM Modi said, "It is the spiritual confidence of our civilization due to which India has remained immortal for thousands of years. As long as these centres of our faith are awakened, the consciousness of India is awakened, and the soul of India is awakened."

Recalling history, the Prime Minister talked about invaders like Iltutmish who made efforts to destroy the energy of Ujjain.

PM Modi also recalled the efforts that have been made to exploit India in the past.

He said quoting our sages and rishis: "What will death do to us in the shelter of Mahakal Shiva? India was revived, then rose again from the energy of these authentic centres of faith. Today once again, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Amar Avantika is proclaiming the cultural immortality of India.".

Throwing light on what religion means to India, the Prime Minister underlined that "it is a collective determination of our duties".

"The goal of our resolutions is the welfare of the world, and service to mankind.

"We worship Lord Shiva, and bow to the Vishwapati who is engaged in the welfare of the whole world in many ways. This has always been the spirit of the pilgrimages, temples, monasteries and faith centres of India.

"How many inspirations can come out here for the good of the world, for the benefit of the world," he said.

Talking about spirituality and education, the Prime Minister pointed out that spiritual centres like Kashi have been the capital of knowledge, philosophy and art along with religion, and places like Ujjain have been the centres of research related to astronomy. (ANI)

