Mumbai, July 1 (PTI) Newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

It was his first call on the governor after taking charge as chief secretary, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Kumar took charge from Ajoy Mehta on June 30.

