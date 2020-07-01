Udham Singh Nagar, July 1: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was murdered on a busy road by four men in Jaspur town of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday. The elderly man was stabbed to death over a dispute of Rs 1,500, police officials told Hindustan Times. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. UP: Woman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Kasganj; Neighbours Record Video of Murder, May Face Legal Action.

The victim has been identified as Guchchan Khan. According to the report, the deceased had gone to meet four accused- Naushad, Rizwan, Akram and Danish- on Tuesday evening to settle a dispute of Rs 1,500 between his son and them. Rajasthan Shocker: Jodhpur Man Beaten to Death in Broad Daylight, Shocking Video Surfaces Online.

The four had called Khan's son for a meet, but Guchchan went to meet them. After he reached the market to speak with them, a heated argument broke out. The accused started stabbing him multiple times before fleeing from the spot.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under charges of murder. A manhunt has been launched to nab them.

