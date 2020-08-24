New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A new office premises of Delimitation Commission was opened by its Chairperson Justice Ranjana Desai on Monday in the national capital.

The inauguration was done in presence of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa and others.

Also Read | CWC Meet: Sonia Gandhi to Stay Congress President For Now, Says ‘I’m Hurt, But We Need to Work Together And Move On’.

The office is located on the third floor of Hotel Ashoka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)