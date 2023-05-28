Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a historic moment and a glorious chapter in the history of Indian democracy, and said that the new building symbolises fulfilment of new India's hopes and aspirations.

CM Yogi, who attended the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday, also described the sacred 'Sengol' as a symbol of India's justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength.

Congratulating the people of the country on the momentous occasion, CM Yogi wrote on his Twitter handle, "Historical moment! The symbol of fulfillment of the hopes, expectations and aspirations of 'New India', the magnificent, glorious and inspiring new Parliament building has been dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the country!"

Describing the sacred 'Sengol' as a symbol of India's justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength, the CM further wrote, "The establishment of the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building today, amid Vedic chants, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a combined expression of respect and belief of the people of the country in India's rich cultural heritage and strong democratic values. In the era of India's independence, this adds a new glorious chapter to the history of Indian democracy, further enhancing the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Jai Hind."

Chief Minister Yogi also said that the honouring of labourers who contributed to the construction of the new Parliament building symbolised the supreme authority of 'people' in democracy and celebrated labour and the spirit of 'Shramev Jayate'. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all the laborers on the occasion.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building. He handed over mementoes to them.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. During the ceremony, PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol'.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

