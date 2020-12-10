New Delhi, December 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the new Parliament building will be a symbol of a self-reliant India and a centre for fulfilling hopes and aspirations of all Indians.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the foundation stone laying for the new Parliament building is a golden day in the country's history.

Home Minister Amit Shah's Tweet

नया संसद भवन आत्मनिर्भर भारत का प्रतीक होगा जो देशवासियों की आशाओं और आकाँक्षाओं को पूर्ण करने का केंद्र बनेगा। मोदी सरकार देश के गरीब व वंचित वर्ग को सशक्त करने में पूरी निष्ठा व समर्पण से जुटी है और यह नया संसद भवन हमारे इस संकल्प को चरितार्थ करने का साक्षी बनेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 10, 2020

"The new Parliament House will be a symbol of self-reliant India, which will become the centre for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

He said the Modi government is engaged in full devotion and dedication in empowering the poor and deprived sections of the country and the new Parliament House will be a witness to its commitment to this resolution.

"The laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament House is a golden day in our history, I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this glorious occasion.

"Parliament House is the centre of our faith in democracy, which reminds us of the value of freedom and its struggle and also motivates us for national service," he said in another tweet.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on Thursday and described the event as a "milestone in India's democratic history", asserting that if the old Parliament House gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to the making of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

