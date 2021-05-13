Chandigarh, May 13 (PTI) Fresh rules have been framed for the prisons in Punjab with focus on new parameters for lodging high-risk prisoners and ensuring rehabilitation and social reintegration of released inmates, an official statement said here on Thursday.

The newly drafted 'Punjab Prison Rules 2021' lay emphasis not only on safe and secure custody of prisoners but also on other aspects, such as welfare, corrections and aftercare, which have emerged as equally important in modern times, the statement added.

The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave its nod to Punjab Prison Rules, 2021, under the Prisons Act 1894, thus superseding the “archaic and outdated jails manual”, it said.

The cabinet noted that the provisions of the Punjab Jail Manual, 1996 had become archaic with the passage of time and there was imminent need to update it in the changed scenario of modernisation, prison computerisation, current technologies and latest laws.

In order to ensure surveillance, safe custody and prevention of escapes, new security parameters have been introduced in the new rules.

For lodging high-risk prisoners such as gangsters, drug offenders, terrorists, and radicals, 'prisons within prisons' which are high security enclosures have been created according to the fresh rules.

These enclosures shall be equipped with wireless sets, alarm systems, dedicated power back-up, hand-held and doorframe metal detectors, video-conferencing facilities, closed circuit TV cameras, X-ray baggage machines, body scanners, and any other modern electronic security devices, the statement said.

For reducing recidivism, ensuring successful rehabilitation and social reintegration of released convicts, a framework for aftercare assistance has been incorporated in the new Prison Rules. This will cover aspects such as assistance in employment, medical treatment, marriage and renting a house, the statement said.

Provisions for deployment of Prison Management Information System, trial through video conferencing, e-wallet, e-office, e-procurement, Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), have been made under the new rules.

Besides, provisions for an effective educational programme for the prisoners have been incorporated in the manual.

Education of illiterate prisoners has been made compulsory with vocational training and skill development of inmates.

Among others, the provisions for better mental healthcare facilities such as counselling, psychotherapy, recreational facilities to prisoners for productive engagement and better mental as well as physical health, have been incorporated in the new rules, the statement said.

A new provision for a grievance redressal system by setting up complaint boxes in every prison, which will provide inmates the opportunity to voice his or her grievances, has been incorporated in the new rules.

A provision for electronic communication, such as video conferencing, has been made so that the inmates can hold face-to-face interviews with family or friends or legal counsel, the statement said.

A total 23,502 inmates are lodged in 25 jails of Punjab, officials said.

