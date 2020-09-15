Guwahati, Sep 15 (PTI) Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday said the new regional airline 'FlyBig' will commence its operations in North East after mid-November and will fly on three routes initially.

'FlyBig' is the new name in domestic airline focusing its routes on UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) through the regional connectivity scheme of the central government and is planning to offer its major chunk of services in the North East.

"The FlyBig airline's services are expected to be operational after mid-November this year. However, some new routes may also be made operational through the same airline by the end of this year or (early) next year," AAI officiating Regional Executive Director (North East) J T Radhakrishna said.

The routes, which are likely to operate initially, are Guwahati-Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), Guwahati-Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh)-Imphal and Tezpur (Assam)-Lengpui (Mizoram), AAI said in a statement.

Guwahati-Rupsi-Kolkota route has been planned after Rupsi Airport in Assam opens for flight operations, it added.

AAI informed that all the sectors will have ATR-72 type aircrafts in operations as intimated by the airline.

These aircrafts have about 42 to 80 seating capacity, which are favourable for regional connectivity and suitable for smaller airports, the release said.

Radhakrishna said smaller aircrafts are the future of UDAN programme and as far as North East region is concerned, more routes are expected to be open for regional connectivity as identified by government in UDAN 4.0.

"On the occasion, we welcome new airline FLyBig in the region and expect their daily regular services here," he added.

Out of 78 routes identified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under UDAN 4.0 programme, North East has got 40 routes under this regional connectivity scheme which will increase intra-region connections.

