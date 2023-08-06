New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Public broadcaster Doordarshan is set to air a new series -- "Sone ki Chidiya - Naya Bharat, Nayi Udan" -- to showcase India's glorious past and steps to regain it through a collective effort of nation-building.

The seven-part teleseries has been produced by Saadho Sangha Foundation, a spiritual movement, located in Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) and Delhi. It will be telecast on Doordarshan (DD) National from August 12 at 8.30 pm.

In the run-up to the series' airing, the signature soundtrack "Jai Bhavani Bharati - Sone Ki Chidiya" will be launched through various social media platforms, Fever FM and All India Radio on Monday.

The radio jingle will be accompanied by an interview of Sri Anish, the founder of Saadho Sangha Foundation.

