Mumbai, August 6: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications from candidates for Technician 'B' and Draughtsman 'B' posts. The application process for the same has begun with the last date to submit the application form being August 21. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the above posts of ISRO Recruitment 2023 can apply online by visiting the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

The ISRO Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to fill 35 vacancies in the organisation. Of these, 34 vacancies are for Technician 'B' posts and one vacancy is for the Draughtsman 'B' post. Applicants looking to apply for the above-mentioned posts must note that they should be between the18 to 35 years of age. Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 277 Stenographers Posts, Apply Online at hcraj.nic.in; Know Last Date and Other Details.

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected based on a Written Test and a Skill Test. The written test will be of 90 minutes duration and will be conducted first. It will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark for each correct answer. Candidates must note that there will be a negative marking of 0.33 mark for each wrong answer.

Based on an applicant's performance in the written test, candidates will be shortlisted for the skill test with a 1:5 ratio with a minimum of 10 candidates. In order to apply for ISRO Recruitment 2023, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates who are included in fee-exempt categories will receive a full refund while other candidates will be refunded Rs 400 after a deduction of Rs 100 from the application fee. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 400 Scale II and III Officer Posts, Apply at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has also notified vacancies for 713 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other posts. The application process for the same will commence on September 12. The last date to submit the application form is October 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

