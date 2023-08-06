Hyderabad, August 6: The ruling BRS will come back to power in the next Assembly polls with seven to eight seats more than it got in last elections, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday. Replying to the debate in the assembly on the overall growth in Telangana, Rao also known as KCR blamed the Congress leaders for the slackness during their regime.

"I can say with guarantee that we will win 100 per cent seven to eight seats more than we got in the last elections. No one needs to have any doubts about it," he said. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress’ Blueprint for New Dawn in State Is Ready, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

If the rulers are sincere and honest, God and nature will also bless and during the past 10 years in the BRS rule, Telangana is able to generate more hydel power and is selling to Rajasthan on returnable basis, he said. Hitting out at the Congress, KCR said, "During the Indian National Congress rule in the united state (before bifurcation), 30,000 to 35,000 lakes vanished. They were subjected to encroachment."

Speaking on the drinking water issue, Rao said the Centre has declared that Telangana is a zero-Fluorosis state. This is because the state government is providing safe drinking water to people. On agricultural growth in the state, the chief minister said Telangana currently uses 27-28 lakh tonne of urea for farming activity as against seven lakh tonne earlier. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ECI Delegation to Visit State to Check Vidha Sabha Poll Preparedness.

Narrating the growth of power capacity in Telangana during the BRS rule, he said the state will soon achieve the target of 25,000 MW installed power capacity against the existing capacity of 18,756 MW. KCR alleged that NTPC which was mandated to set up 4,000 MW plant in the state as per the AP Reorganisation Act, has now taken up only 1,600 MW. He also said Telangana is in number one position when it comes to per capita power consumption and the national average is nowhere near the state.

"Today we reached 18,756 MW. The target of reaching 25,000 MW will be reached very soon. The 4,000 MW Damaracherla thermal power plant will be inaugurated very soon… (total) 6,400 MW installed capacity will be added (to the existing capacity). With that, the target of 25,000 MW installed capacity will be achieved. I can announce this happily," he said.