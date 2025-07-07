Shimla, July 7 (PTI) Night sky observation is now set to be an added attraction for tourists visiting the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

In a major boost to astro tourism in the region, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally launched a stargazing facility at Kaza in Spiti Valley on Monday.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

The launch was part of a programme of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) under the Environment, Science Technology and Climate Change Department, which aims to promote astro-tourism as a means of community empowerment and local tribal community entrepreneurship in the high-altitude cold desert of Himachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, Sukhu distributed high-end computerised telescopes (Sky-Watcher BKDOB 8" Collapsible GOTO) to two local beneficiaries.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: 5 of Family Burnt Alive Over Black Magic Suspicions in Purnea, 3 Accused Arrested.

These telescopes would be used to conduct night sky observations for tourists, thereby establishing Spiti as a unique destination for astro-tourism, an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The move will attract more tourists to the area, thereby strengthening the local economy, he said.

The facility is the first-of-its-kind effort in the region to harness Spiti's pristine night skies, minimal light pollution and high-altitude clarity for astro-tourism and stargazing activities, the chief minister said.

The programme has received a strong response, with people of Kaza, Langza and Rangrik areas coming forward to avail the facility, Sukhu said, adding that they would be provided telescopes and training. He added that efforts are on to rope in local home stays and hotel owners to take benefit of the project.

The chief minister emphasised that a collective effort by local tribal communities, especially youths, scientific institutions and government agencies was essential to ensure the long-term success of the initiative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)