People throng Kartavaya path on the eve of New Year (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): As the eventful year of 2023 comes to an end, India welcomes 2024 with great fervour and joy. The past year proved significant for India on both the national and global fronts. The G-20 summit convened in the national capital, while Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon's South Pole.

As this remarkable year concludes, 2024 holds promising events for the nation. From the inauguration of Ayodhya's much-awaited Ram Temple to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the new year marks the beginning of a new chapter for India.

Cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy. Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024.

In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year.

Notably, Kiribati, an island nation with 33 atolls, was the first place to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024 as the International Date Line loops around its easternmost islands.

The International Date Line, established in 1884, plays a crucial role in marking the official start and end of each day worldwide.

This imaginary line, located 180 degrees East or West, precisely sits halfway from the prime meridian in Greenwich, UK, defining time zones. (ANI)

