New Delhi/Amaravati, Jun 24 (PTI) As many as 20 Telugu-speaking people were safely evacuated from war-affected Iran under Operation Sindhu so far, and 17 of them have reached New Delhi, early Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Commissioner in Delhi, Arja Srikanth, said.

Launched by the Ministry of External Affairs, the operation has facilitated the return of 1,713 Indians amid the Iran-Israel conflict, using alternate routes via Armenia and Turkmenistan, he said.

"Evacuees were first relocated from Tehran to safer cities like Mashhad and Qom, with the Indian Embassy coordinating transport, and 17 members have arrived in Delhi from Iran today (Tuesday) before 6 am," said Srikanth in a press release.

Of them, 10 checked into Andhra Bhawan, while the remaining seven stayed back at the airport to catch connecting flights for their onward journey, he said.

After diplomatic efforts, Iran reopened its airspace, enabling six Mahan Air flights between June 20-22 that brought back 1,568 Indian nationals, followed by another flight on June 22, he added.

Srikanth noted that Andhra Pradesh Bhavan has arranged reception, lodging, meals, healthcare, and onward transport for all Andhra Pradesh evacuees. Coordination is underway with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and other volunteer groups to offer psychological and logistical support, the release said.

He said that efforts continue to evacuate the remaining 800 Indians, prioritising students and vulnerable individuals still stranded in affected regions.

