New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Just after the Aam Aadmi Party saw a major reshuffle of its leadership on Friday, its leaders vowed to work for the welfare of the people and expand the party's base as they prepare for the upcoming elections.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was appointed as the party's incharge of Punjab highlighted how the AAP-led state government has developed it and that the people of the state respect party's chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab CM.

"There has been a lot of development in Punjab after the formation of our government in the state...The AAP government will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Punjab and will ensure that every dedicated worker of the AAP feels proud to be a part of the party," Sisodia told reporters after the Political Action Committee (PAC) meeting held at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal."The people of Punjab respect Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a lot," he added.

Meanwhile Gopal Rai, who was appointed as party's Gujarat incharge said that the party will work towards strengthening itself and also focus on upcoming elections in states across the country.

"The party will work towards strengthening the organization and the party is focusing on working in the states where elections are going to be held and will fight the elections strongly"

Newly appointed AAP's Delhi chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the party plans to make sure the BJP-led NCT government will fulfill its promises by making provisions in the upcoming budget.

"We will raise our voice for the rights of those who voted for us and also for those who voted for BJP for Rs 2500 per month and gas cylinder. We will strengthen the organization in Delhi...BJP government will have to make provision in the budget for the promises made to the people of Delhi," Bharadwaj told ANI.

The budget session for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to start three days later, on March 24 till March 28.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that this is not really a leadership shuffle, but rather it is a sign that the party is taking their election prospects seriously.

Pathak told ANI, "This is not a shuffle. All big leaders have been given the responsibility of important states. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been given the responsibility of Punjab; Gujarat to Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak. This is a sign that AAP is taking these elections very seriously and trying to do good work. This is the procedure for expansion, which keeps taking place from time to time." (ANI)

