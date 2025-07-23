New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said.

It also shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Kavinder Gupta called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's Office said.

Senior BJP leader Gupta took oath as the LG of the Union Territory of Ladakh on July 18.

