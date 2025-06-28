Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) Sanjeev Arora, the newly elected MLA from the Ludhiana West assembly seat, was administered oath by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker here on Saturday.

Arora (61) had defeated Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

While Arora secured 35,179 votes, Ashu got 24,542 votes. BJP's Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 votes and Shiromani Akali Dal nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman received 8,203 votes.

The bypoll -- held on June 19 -- was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The result was declared on June 23.

Arora was administered oath by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Saturday.

On this occasion, AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, AAP state unit president Aman Arora, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Budh Ram were present.

