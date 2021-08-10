New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The BJP said on Tuesday that 39 newly inducted and elevated Union ministers belonging to the party will cover 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and travel over 19,567 km during their "Jan Ashirwad" yatra starting from August 16.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his Council of Ministers last month with focus on the inclusion of more women, OBCs and SCs, the party had announced that the new ministers will undertake the yatra to reach out to people.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is coordinating the exercise, told reporters that ministers of state will be on the yatra during August 16-18 while cabinet ministers will do the same during August 19-21.

The party has asked every new minister to cover three Lok Sabha constituencies and four districts in the state they hail from. The exercise will cover 19 states and 265 districts, Chugh said.

"They will speak about the government's achievements to people, especially its work for the poor," he said.

Modi has given representation to every section of the society during the expansion, he said.

